Crackdown In Leh: Around 50 Detained, Congress Councillor Booked Amid Ladakh Protests

A protest march, which was taken out in Leh town amidst the shutdown, however, went out of control as the youth fought pitched battles with the police.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Students protest in Leh, Ladakh over statehood demand
Students protest in Leh, Ladakh over statehood demand | Photo: PTI
- Following violent protests in Leh, police detained over 50 people, including a Congress councillor booked for allegedly instigating the unrest.

- The clashes, sparked by demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion, resulted in four deaths and multiple injuries.

- Authorities have vowed strict action against all involved and are under pressure to restore order in the region.

Following intense protests that turned violent, police in Leh have arrested around 50 people, and a Congress councillor has been formally charged with instigating unrest.

Four people were killed in clashes after police fired on demonstrators, and authorities say they are now targeting other political leaders believed to be leading the protests.

The central government has alleged that activist Sonam Wangchuk’s statements incited the mob and accused certain political actors of sabotaging ongoing dialogue.

The Union Territory of Ladakh descended into chaos as protesters demanding the region be granted statehood and also seeking its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution went on a rampage, damaging public property and setting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Leh on fire. Four people lost their lives, and 30 were injured.

A shutdown call was given today by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which had earlier urged the Union government to hold talks on its demands to avoid deterioration of the health of the people who have been sitting on a hunger strike from September 10. A protest march, which was taken out in Leh town amidst the shutdown, however, went out of control as the youth fought pitched battles with the police. The youth clashed with the police, hurling stones and damaging public property, forcing the authorities to impose prohibitory orders to prevent the gathering of people.

Following the violence, the Leh District Magistrate Romil Singh Donk issued an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, prohibiting the procession, use of vehicles mounted with loudspeakers, and assembly of five or more persons.

