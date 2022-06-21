Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In India Cross 196.44 Crore

A total of 93,767 precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in those aged 18-59 years till 7 pm on Tuesday, taking the total precaution doses given in this age group to 43,09,753 so far, according to the ministry data.

Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In India Cross 196.44 Crore
Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In India Cross 196.44 Crore PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 10:44 pm

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 196.44 crore on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said. More than 11 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Tuesday. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, it said.

A total of 93,767 precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in those aged 18-59 years till 7 pm on Tuesday, taking the total precaution doses given in this age group to 43,09,753 so far, according to the ministry data.

So far, over 3.58 crore children in the age group of 12-14 years have been administered the first dose while more than 6.01 crore adolescents in the age group 15-18 years have been given the first dose.

Related stories

Rajasthan: Public Work Department engineer arrested for taking bribe in Rajsamand

Samuel Eto’o, Former Barcelona Star, Handed Suspended Prison Sentence For Tax Fraud In Spain

Mob Disrupts Indian High Commission's Yoga Day Event In Maldives, Local Police Arrests Six

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

Vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years began on April 1 last year. The government then decided to expand the ambit of the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years to be inoculated against Covid from May 1 last year.

Inoculation of adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years commenced on January 3. India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine.

India on April 10 began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.

Tags

National COVID-19 Vaccine Full Vaccination Active Covid Cases Covid India New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'The Grammar Of Anarchy'

'The Grammar Of Anarchy'

Maharashtra Sees 2,345 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally 24,613

Maharashtra Sees 2,345 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally 24,613