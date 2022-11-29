Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
CRPF Commando Injured In Firing By Naxalites In Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

In Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, suspected Naxalites opened fire at a newly set up camp of the paramilitary force on Tuesday, seriously injuring a CRPF commando of CoBRA.

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 8:00 pm

A commando of the CRPF's jungle warfare unit CoBRA was seriously injured on Tuesday when suspected Naxalites opened fire at a newly set up camp of the paramilitary force in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said.

The incident took place between 4:30 pm to 5 pm at Dabbakonta village under Chintagufa police station limits where the Central Reserve Police Force set up a camp recently, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

“A head constable belonging to the 202nd battalion of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) suffered critical injuries in the attack. He was shifted to the CRPF's field hospital in nearby Bheji village," he said.

Additional security forces were rushed to the spot and a combing operation was underway in the nearby area, he added.

