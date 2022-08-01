Crop Loss: Badal Demands Compensation For Farmers

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday demanded the Punjab government to provide immediate relief to farmers whose crops and orchards have been damaged due to incessant rains.

He also urged the Aam Aadmi Party government to take effective measures to drain out rain waters from the affected areas. The SAD leader volunteered and provided motor pumps and pipes to drain out water from 15 villages in Lambi, besides appealing to his party workers to conduct a drive to spray insecticides in the affected areas to prevent the spread of diseases.

Alleging that the AAP government had "run away" from fulfilling its duties towards the people during crisis, Badal said though six ministers and the Chief Minister himself visited Sri Muktsar Sahib district, special 'girdwari' (loss assessment) had not been initiated yet.

"I have spoken to the administration and they have told me that no relief is being extended as they have not received any direction from the government," Badal said. He demanded a compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre to all the farmers whose crops and orchards have been destroyed this rainy season.

Citing the case of a contract farmer from Rukanpura-Khui Khera village, who lost standing crops on 60 acres of land, Badal said such farmers should be compensated on priority.

"Daily wagers have approached me and told me they are out of work due to the destruction of crops. The government must extend relief to them too," he said. He alleged that the government failed to clear the drains and this worsened the situation. Replying to a question on rumblings within his party, Badal said a disciplinary committee is being created and anyone breaching the party discipline will be sacked.

(With PTI inputs)