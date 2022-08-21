Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Credibility Of Media Hit, Says Kerala CM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan PTI

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 11:46 am

Media is facing unprecedented criticism nowadays as society is seeing news that are contrary to facts, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday and asked the mediapersons to address the issue.

Inaugurating the State conference of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), Vijayan said the credibility of the media has eroded.

He further said the media has also not been fulfilling the responsibility of highlighting public welfare and developmental activities of the government. 

A section of the media has an attitude of being not ready to inform law enforcement agencies about incidents of crimes being reported, he said while urging journalists to change that approach.

(With PTI Inputs)

