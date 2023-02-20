Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Create Religious Route Between Ayodhya, Orchha, Chitrakoot, Says Former MP Minister

Home National

Create Religious Route Between Ayodhya, Orchha, Chitrakoot, Says Former MP Minister

On Monday, Former Madhya Pradesh minister Pushpraj Singh said a religious route can be made by connecting Ayodhya, Orchha, and Chitrakoot, all associated with Lord Ram.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 9:53 pm

Former Madhya Pradesh minister Pushpraj Singh on Monday said a religious route can be made by connecting Ayodhya, Orchha, and Chitrakoot, all associated with Lord Ram.
        
Singh, part of the erstwhile royal family here, was speaking at a programme on the rejuvenation of temples.
        
"We are facing a lot of problems in constructing temples. Our focus has shifted and we are fast moving toward western culture. If we connect Ayodhya (birthplace of Lord Ram) with Orchha (Ram Raja) and Chitrakoot, where Lord Ram spent time in exile, then a big religious route can be created," he said.
        
"If such a route is set up, it will create jobs for priests and others," said Singh, who also announced that a temple situated in Rewa Fort will be handed over to Shiva Trust.
        
Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesman Kaushal Kant Mishra said temples should be rejuvenated, especially those with adequate funds but which are in a dilapidated state.
        
Divyaraj Singh, BJP MLA from Sirmaur, was also present at the event.

Tags

National Madhya Pradesh Pushpraj Singh Religious Route Ayodhya Orchha Chitrakoot Lord Ram
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Parking Challan For Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai Police Share 'Punchnama' Style Post For Him

Parking Challan For Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai Police Share 'Punchnama' Style Post For Him

Syria Earthquake: Meet White Helmets, The Leading Humanitarian Group In War-torn Syria

Syria Earthquake: Meet White Helmets, The Leading Humanitarian Group In War-torn Syria