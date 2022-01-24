COVID: 30 More Deaths In Punjab, 5,664 Cases

Thirty more people died of COVID-19 in Punjab while 5,664 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 7,13,445, according to a medical bulletin issued on Sunday. Seven deaths were reported from Ludhiana, five from Jalandhar, three each from Pathankot and Mohali, two from Hoshiarpur and one each from Amritsar, Barnala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Muktsar, Patiala, Sangrur and Tarn Taran.

The toll reached 16,978. The number of active cases was 46,472. Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 1,084 cases, followed by 836 in Ludhiana, 703 in Jalandhar and 518 in Hoshiarpur.

A total of 1,130 patients are on oxygen support while 109 critical patients are on ventilator support, as per the bulletin. A total of 7,660 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 6,49,995, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 808 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 85,692. With two more deaths reported in the city in the last 24-hours, the toll reached 1,102.

The positivity rate was 14.01 per cent. The number of active cases in the city was 8,064 while the number of recoveries was 76,526.

