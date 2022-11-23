Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
Covid-19 Update: India Logs 360 Fresh Infections; Active Caseload In Country Dips To 6,046

According to Union Health Ministry's data, a decrease of 163 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 9:48 am

India logged 360 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of Covid cases to 4,46,70,075, while the active cases declined to 6,046, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,30,596 with five fatalities which includes four reconciled by Kerala and one death reported from Haryana in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.  

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry website.

A decrease of 163 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to4,41,33,433, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 219.87 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year. 

