Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 16,299 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Declines To 1,25,076

According to Union Health Ministry's data, the death toll climbed to 5,26,879 with 53 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 10:30 am

India logged 16,299 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 4,42,06,996 while the active cases declined to 1,25,076, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday  

The death toll climbed to 5,26,879 with 53 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 per cent, the ministry said.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

Related stories

Covid-19 Update: India Logs Over 16,000 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Dips Below 130,000

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 12,751 Fresh Cases, Active Caseload Declines To 1,31,807

Covid-19 India: India Logs 19,400 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Dips To 1,34,793

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 India COVID-19 Update Coronavirus ' Union Health Ministry Active Cases Covid-19 Positivity Rate
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer