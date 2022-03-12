Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

COVID-19: TN Reports Zero Fatalities For First Time After March 2020; Logs 112 New Cases

The state reported its first death due to Covid-19 in March 2020 and reached a peak of 10,186 in May 2021 during the second wave of the pathogen.

COVID-19: TN Reports Zero Fatalities For First Time After March 2020; Logs 112 New Cases
Covid-19 vaccination centre (Representational image) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 3:05 pm

Continuing with a declining trend, Tamil Nadu reported zero fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours after nearly a gap of two years and logged 112 new infections pushing the caseload to 34,51,710, the Health department said on Friday. Fatalities remain unchanged at 38,023 with zero fatalities in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said here.

The state reported its first death due to Covid-19 in March 2020 and reached a peak of 10,186 in May 2021 during the second wave of the pathogen. In March 2022, till today, Tamil Nadu logged 19 deaths, the bulletin said.

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 327 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,12,226 leaving 1,461 active infections. Among districts, Chennai logged 42 cases followed by Coimbatore (13) and  Chengalpet (12) while the remaining districts reported new infections in single digits.

Related stories

Delhi Logs 174 COVID-19 Cases, Zero Fatality

Kerala Reports 1,175 New COVID-19 Cases

Over 179.89 Cr Covid Vaccine Doses Administered So Far: Govt

The state capital's overall tally stood at 7,50,654. A total of 42,241 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,49,21,412. As many as 16 districts recorded zero new cases in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Covid-19 Vaccination Tamil Nadu
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Head To These Countries That Are Now Open For Indian Travellers

Head To These Countries That Are Now Open For Indian Travellers

PAK Vs AUS, Live Streaming Of Second Test In Karachi: Where To See Live Cricket

PAK Vs AUS, Live Streaming Of Second Test In Karachi: Where To See Live Cricket