Covid-19: Recoveries Eclipse Fresh Cases In Puducherry

The health department has administered 19,88,071 doses so far that comprised 9,85,965 first doses, 7,95,053 second doses and 2,07,053 booster doses, the Director said.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Aug 2022 10:55 pm

Puducherry reported 51 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday raising the overall tally to 1,72,372, a senior health official said. 

The health department tested 711 samples in the last 24 hours out of which these fresh cases surfaced.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said there were 296 active cases comprising 10 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 286 recuperating in home quarantine.

Eighty-one patients recovered and the overall recoveries in the Union Territory were 1,70,109.

The Director said no fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll remained unchanged at 1,967.

He said the test positivity rate was 7.17 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.14 per cent and 98.69 per cent respectively.

Sriramulu said the department has examined 23,71,937 samples till date and found 20,07,978 samples out of them to be negative.

The health department has administered 19,88,071 doses so far that comprised 9,85,965 first doses, 7,95,053 second doses and 2,07,053 booster doses, the Director said.

-With PTI Input

