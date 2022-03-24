Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

COVID-19: Over 3.6 Lakh Children In 12-14 Age Group Vaccinated In 1 Day In MP

"This is a record in the country," National Health Mission Director (vaccination) Dr Santosh Shukla claimed while talking to PTI.

COVID-19: Over 3.6 Lakh Children In 12-14 Age Group Vaccinated In 1 Day In MP
covid-19 vacciantion drive in Madhya Pradesh.(Repreesentational imange PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 5:21 pm

More than 3.67 lakh children in the age group of 12-14 years were administered vaccine doses against COVID-19 on a single day in Madhya Pradesh, a senior health official said on Thursday.        
       

"This is a record in the country," National Health Mission Director (vaccination) Dr Santosh Shukla claimed while talking to PTI.
       

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who launched the vaccination drive for children in the 12-14 age category on Wednesday, in a tweet said “the people of the state have again displayed an excellent example of public participation to create a record.” He congratulated the children, parents and the health department for the achievement.
       

Related stories

Puducherry Reports Solitary Case Of COVID-19 For Second Straight Day

BTS Member J-Hope Tests Positive For Covid-19 Ahead Of US Tour

Odisha Logs 38 New COVID-19 Cases, One Fresh Fatality

According to Shukla, Madhya Pradesh administered 3,67,883 doses of Corbevax vaccine in the age group of 12-14 on the opening day of the drive in the state on Wednesday.
         

In comparison, Maharashtra on Wednesday administered 2.07 lakh doses, Rajasthan 1.98 lakh, West Bengal 1.90 lakh, Andhra Pradesh 1.15 lakh, Gujarat 1.07 lakh, Bihar 86,147, Odisha 70,435 and Telangana 55,473, the official said.
       

"We have vaccinated over three lakh children, that too amid a wide scattered population. It is really an organised and a disciplined campaign,” he said.
       

The national vaccination drive for the children in the 12-14 age group began on March 16. However, a Madhya Pradesh health official had then said the drive will begin in the state after March 22 once necessary training is given to the frontline staff.
       

The official had also said that 30 lakh doses of the Corbevax vaccine were received for the inoculation of children in this age category.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National COVID-19 Vaccine Full Vaccination India Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Vaccination Vaccine Vaccination Vaccine Milestone Madhya Pradesh Bhopal Bhopal Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chef Vidushi Sharma’s Love For All Things Sweet

Chef Vidushi Sharma’s Love For All Things Sweet

El Salvador Seeks Help from Binance on Bitcoin Adoption, Dogecoin Rise

El Salvador Seeks Help from Binance on Bitcoin Adoption, Dogecoin Rise