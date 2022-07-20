Covid-19: MP Logs 216 New Cases; Active Count At 1,283

With the detection of 216 new coronavirus-positive cases, the infection tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,47,265 on Wednesday, while the death toll remained unchanged as no casualty linked to the pandemic was reported, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,746, while the positivity rate stood at 2.8 per cent, he said.

The recovery count increased by 178 to touch 10,35,236, leaving the state with 1,283 active cases.

As 7,592 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count in the state reached 2,96,39,384, he added.

A government release said that 12,16,03,729 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 95,847 on Wednesday.

-With PTI Input