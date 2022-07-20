Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Covid-19: MP Logs 216 New Cases; Active Count At 1,283

Covid-19: MP Logs 216 New Cases; Active Count At 1,283 PTI

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 9:34 pm

With the detection of 216 new coronavirus-positive cases, the infection tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,47,265 on Wednesday, while the death toll remained unchanged as no casualty linked to the pandemic was reported, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,746, while the positivity rate stood at 2.8 per cent, he said.

The recovery count increased by 178 to touch 10,35,236, leaving the state with 1,283 active cases.

As 7,592 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count in the state reached 2,96,39,384, he added.

A government release said that 12,16,03,729 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 95,847 on Wednesday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,47,265, new cases 216, death toll 10,746, recoveries 10,35,236, active cases 1,283, total number of tests 2,96,39,384.

-With PTI Input

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Covid Deaths Active Covid Cases Madhya Pradesh
