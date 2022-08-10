Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Covid-19: J&K Reports 547 New Cases

There are 4,927 active cases of the disease in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,61,671, they said.

Fresh cases in Jammu & Kashmir PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 9:28 pm

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 547 new Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 4,71,374, while no fresh death due to the virus was reported, officials said. While 70 cases were reported from Jammu division, 477 cases were reported from Kashmir, they said.

The death toll due to the virus was 4,776, officials said. There are 4,927 active cases of the disease in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,61,671, they said. According to officials, there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory.

(With PTI inputs)

