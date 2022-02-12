COVID-19: India Sends Medical Supplies To Pacific Island Nation Of Kiribati

Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Updated: 12 Feb 2022 1:08 pm

India on Saturday delivered medical supplies to Kiribati after the Pacific island nation appealed for help to deal with the first outbreak of COVID-19.


The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the consignment comprised pulse oximeters, PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits and emergency COVID-19 medication.


It said the medical supplies to Kiribati affirm India's commitment to providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support as an early responder in the Pacific region.

"Responding to the appeal of the government of Kiribati seeking offers of support to assist in its national efforts to manage the first COVID-19 outbreak in the Pacific Island country, the government of India sent a consignment of medical supplies containing PPEs and medications to Kiribati," the MEA said.


It said despite the logistical challenges in reaching the isolated Pacific island country, the medical supplies from India were put together and despatched in a short period. The MEA said the consignment reached Kiribati on Saturday on board a flight coordinated by the Australian government.


"The consignment of medical supplies to Kiribati affirms India's commitment to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support as an early responder in the Pacific region," it said in a statement.


"India remains committed to extend full support to Kiribati's national efforts in mitigating the challenges arising from the pandemic," the MEA said.

With PTI inputs.

