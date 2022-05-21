Saturday, May 21, 2022
Covid-19: India Records 2,323 Fresh Cases, 25 Fatalities, Daily Positivity Rate At 0.47 Per Cent

According to Union Health Ministry's data, a decrease of 48 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Updated: 21 May 2022 10:13 am

India's Covid-19 tally increased to 4,31,34,145 on Saturday with 2,323 fresh infections, while the number of active cases came down to 14,996, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,348 with 25 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 48 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.47 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.51 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,94,801. The case fatality rate stood at 1.22 per cent, it said.

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive have exceeded 192.12 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.

