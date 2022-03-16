Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
COVID-19: Goa Targeting Schools For Mass Vaccination Of Children In 12-14 Age Group

Covid vaccination in Goa.(Representational image) (PTI Photo)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 9:00 pm

The COVID-19 vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 years began in Goa on Wednesday with health authorities focusing on mass inoculation of students in schools, an official said.
       

Around 50,000 children in this age category are eligible to take the vaccine against coronavirus in Goa, state immunisation officer Dr Rajendra Borkar said.
     

"We are targeting schools for mass vaccination,” he told PTI, adding that the inoculation facilities have been set up across all the state-run health centres.
       

The state government has 40-odd facilities, including primary and community health centres. “Children will be given two doses of the intramuscular vaccine with a gap of 28 days,” the official said.
       

A total of 26,37,399 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in Goa, covering 100 per cent of the eligible population above the age of 18 with both doses of the vaccine, as per official data.

With PTI inputs.

