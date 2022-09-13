Covid-19: Delhi Records 118 Cases, Zero Death

Delhi recorded 118 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.15 per cent on Tuesday, according to data shared by the city health department. No fresh fatalities were recorded due to the infection.

The new cases were detected from 10,265 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,01,887. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,494, according to the bulletin.

Delhi recorded one death due to COVID-19 and 63 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.83 per cent on Monday. On Sunday, the city logged 137 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent and two more fatalities.

The national capital recorded zero death due to Covid and 137 cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.17 per cent on Saturday. On Friday, the city saw 123 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.06 per cent and four fatalities.

On Thursday, it reported 182 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent and three fatalities. The day before, it recorded 177 cases of the viral disease with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent and two deaths.

The government did not issue a bulletin on Monday and Tuesday. According to the latest bulletin, the number of active Covid cases in Delhi stood at 591. A total of 422 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said, adding that of the 9,321 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 63 are occupied. There are 91 Covid containment zones in Delhi.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

