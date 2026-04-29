Country’s Internal Security as Crucial as External: RSS Leader Krishan Gopal

He praised the Indian Army as one of the finest forces in the past 2,000 years, citing its advancements in defence capabilities.

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  • Krishan Gopal said internal security is as important as border security, highlighting the RSS’s role in shaping disciplined citizens.

  • The RSS has over 90,000 branches nationwide, engaging with people across sectors to promote what he described as practical patriotism.

Internal security is as vital as the country’s external security, RSS All India joint general secretary Krishan Gopal said on Wednesday.

Addressing a seminar of ex-servicemen in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur, he said the Army’s presence at the country’s borders ensures external security, while the RSS works towards building disciplined and patriotic citizens within the country. He added that the Indian Army ranks among the finest military forces of the past 2,000 years.

"From manufacturing military equipment to proving its mettle on various global fronts, the Indian Army has become a leader in the development of everything from firearms to lethal weapons, and from small aircraft to unmanned aerial vehicles," he said.

He further noted that the Sangh has more than 90,000 branches across India and is engaged in what he described as the practical application of patriotism by reaching out to farmers, labourers, teachers, shopkeepers, doctors, engineers and people from all sections of society, encouraging them to move in a common direction.

(with PTI inputs)

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