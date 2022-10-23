Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Country Proud Of Its Scientists: President Murmu On Successful Launching Of Broadband Satellites

The team of @ISRO, @NSIL_India & @INSPACeIND achieved an impressive feat of successfully launching LVM3 with 36 satellites aimed at enhancing global connectivity.

President Murmu
President Murmu congratulated space scientists for launch of broadband satellites Photo: PTI

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 3:58 pm

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated space scientists on the successful launch of broadband satellites and said the country is proud of them.

The Indian Space Research Organisation's heaviest rocket LVM3-M2 on its maiden commercial mission on Sunday successfully placed 36 broadband communication satellites of a UK-based customer into the intended orbits.

"The team of @ISRO, @NSIL_India & @INSPACeIND achieved an impressive feat of successfully launching LVM3 with 36 satellites aimed at enhancing global connectivity. The country is proud of our scientists and their showcasing of the nation's indigenous capabilities. Congratulations!" Murmu tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)

