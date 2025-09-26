Counting Of Votes Begins For Assam’s BTC Election 2025

The counting of votes for Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election began at 8:00 a.m. following a 78.42% voter turnout on September 22 across five BTR districts.
A total of 316 candidates are vying for 40 seats, with the UPPL, BJP, and BPF among the key contenders in a region of 26.58 lakh voters.
As of 10:24 AM IST on September 26, 2025, the counting process is underway under tight security, with outcomes expected to shape BTR’s political future.
The counting of votes for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election in Assam commenced at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, September 26, 2025, across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), comprising five districts: Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang, Udalguri, and Tamulpur. The process, overseen by District Commissioners and Returning Officers, follows polling held on September 22, where approximately 78.42% of the 26.58 lakh voters cast their ballots across 3,359 polling stations.
The election features 316 candidates contesting for 40 seats, with significant participation noted, including a turnout of 82.27% in Kokrajhar and 75.09% in Tamulpur. The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), led by Pramod Boro, aims to retain power, either independently or with allies like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP). The BJP, previously a coalition partner, is contesting independently, while the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), which governed for 17 years until 2020, seeks a comeback.
Security measures are in place to ensure a transparent and orderly counting process, with results anticipated to influence the political landscape ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly election.