Counting Of Votes Begins For Assam’s BTC Election 2025

The election features 316 candidates contesting for 40 seats, with significant participation noted, including a turnout of 82.27% in Kokrajhar and 75.09% in Tamulpur. The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), led by Pramod Boro, aims to retain power, either independently or with allies like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP). The BJP, previously a coalition partner, is contesting independently, while the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), which governed for 17 years until 2020, seeks a comeback.