Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Construction Of New Raj Bhavan Won't Affect Old Structure, Says Goa Government's Office

The governor's office said that the needs and requirements of Raj Bhavan have undergone a great deal of change over the years, requiring more space with modern facilities and amenities.

President Ram Nath Kovind. PTI

Updated: 25 May 2022 8:43 pm

Ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Goa to lay the foundation stone for a new Raj Bhavan building, the governor's office on Wednesday clarified that the existing 400-year-old structure will remain intact and without any modification.

Several sections had raised apprehensions over the construction of a new Raj Bhavan building, claiming that the existing structure, housing the seat of the governor, may be modified during the entire process. President Kovind will be in Goa on May 30 to lay the foundation stone for the new building.

“The office of the governor has clarified on the objection raised by some sections of people on construction of new Raj Bhavan stating that the existing Raj Bhavan Palace structure is more than 400 years old and has undergone a great deal of wear and tear resulting in crores of rupees being spent every year for the maintenance by the public works department,” a statement said.

The governor's office said that the needs and requirements of Raj Bhavan have undergone a great deal of change over the years, requiring more space with modern facilities and amenities.

“Hence, it is proposed to construct a Raj Bhavan Annexe in the land available within the campus. It is also informed that the present building of Raj Bhavan and the Governor's Secretariat Building will remain intact and will not be disturbed or modified in any manner,” it stated.

(With PTI inputs)

