Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has written a second letter from jail alleging that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain and ex-DG (Prisons) of Tihar jail are threatening him by after his complaint to the Delhi L-G VK Saxena went public.

Earlier this week, Chandrasekhar wrote to Delhi the L-G alleging that he paid Rs 10 crore to the AAP minister to ensure his safety in prison, and totally Rs 50 crore to the AAP in exchange for an important party position in south India.

Chandrasekhar made another explosive claim, saying the Delhi CM forced him to get 20-30 people to contribute Rs 500 crore towards the party in exchange of seats.

“Mr Kejriwal, I am the country’s ‘biggest thug’ according to you. Then why did you receive Rs 50 crore from me and offer me Rajya Sabha seat? What does that make you—maha thug?” he wrote in the letter.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail for allegedly extorting money from high-profile people and celebrities. He was lodged in Tihar jail, but shifted after his repeated requests that stated he had received death threats from Tihar jail.

"I have known, Mr Satyendar Jain of AAP since 2015, and have contributed more than 50 crores to AAP in promise of giving me an important post in the party in South Zone, and also helping me to be nominated to Rajya Sabha following the expansion," Chandrasekhar said in his letter to L-G.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has rubbished Chandrasekhar’s allegations, calling it an attempt to divert attention from the bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30 in a money laundering case.