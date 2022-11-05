Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Calls Arvind Kejriwal 'Maha Thug', Says Paid AAP 50 Crore For Seat In South India

Earlier this week, Chandrasekhar wrote to Delhi the L-G alleging that he paid Rs 10 crore to the AAP minister to ensure his safety in prison, and totally Rs 50 crore to the AAP in exchange for an important party position in south India.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar in Delhi
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar in Delhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 3:43 pm

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has written a second letter from jail alleging that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain and ex-DG (Prisons) of Tihar jail are threatening him by after his complaint to the Delhi L-G VK Saxena went public.

Earlier this week, Chandrasekhar wrote to Delhi the L-G alleging that he paid Rs 10 crore to the AAP minister to ensure his safety in prison, and totally Rs 50 crore to the AAP in exchange for an important party position in south India.

Chandrasekhar made another explosive claim, saying the Delhi CM forced him to get 20-30 people to contribute Rs 500 crore towards the party in exchange of seats.

“Mr Kejriwal, I am the country’s ‘biggest thug’ according to you. Then why did you receive Rs 50 crore from me and offer me Rajya Sabha seat? What does that make you—maha thug?” he wrote in the letter.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail for allegedly extorting money from high-profile people and celebrities. He was lodged in Tihar jail, but shifted after his repeated requests that stated he had received death threats from Tihar jail.

"I have known, Mr Satyendar Jain of AAP since 2015, and have contributed more than 50 crores to AAP in promise of giving me an important post in the party in South Zone, and also helping me to be nominated to Rajya Sabha following the expansion," Chandrasekhar said in his letter to L-G.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has rubbished Chandrasekhar’s allegations, calling it an attempt to divert attention from the bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30 in a money laundering case.

Related stories

Sukesh Chandrashekhar Rs 200 Crore Scam Case: Jacqueline Fernandez To Appear Before Delhi Court Today

Tags

National Sukesh Chandrashekhar Arvind Kejriwal Maha Thug Satyendar Jain Mandoli Prison Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena Tihar Jail Morbi Bridge Morbi Bridge Collapse
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only

Delhi Imposes Ban On Non-BS VI-Diesel Vehicles Under GRAP To Tackle Air Pollution: All You Need To Know

Delhi Imposes Ban On Non-BS VI-Diesel Vehicles Under GRAP To Tackle Air Pollution: All You Need To Know