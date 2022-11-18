Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Congress Takes Dig At Centre For Filing Review Petition Against Release Of Rajiv Gandhi Case Convicts

The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at the government for filing a review petition in the Supreme Court against the release of convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, saying it is "a case of belated wisdom".

Rajiv Gandhis 78th birth anniversary
Rajiv Gandhis 78th birth anniversary Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Nov 2022 8:06 am

The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at the government for filing a review petition in the Supreme Court against the release of convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, saying it is "a case of belated wisdom".

"Government's decision to file a review petition against the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts is a case of belated wisdom dawning," said AICC general secretary (organization) K C Venugopal.

"BJP government has been blatantly apathetic towards this case. What's the point in locking the door after the horse has bolted!" he said on Twitter.

Facing criticism from Congress, the government on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order for the premature release of six convicts in the assassination case.

The Centre said the order granting remission to the convicts, who had assassinated the former prime minister, was passed without affording it an adequate opportunity for hearing despite it being a necessary party to the case.

The government highlighted the alleged procedural lapse, saying the convicts seeking remission did not formally implead the Centre as a party which resulted in its non-participation in the case. 

"Thus absence of any assistance by the Union of India, due to procedural lapse of convicts/petitioners, while the present matter was being finally heard and decided has prevented this Court from appreciating the crucial and important evidence in the matter, which if presented, would have assisted this court to arrive at a just and correct judgment in the matter," it said.  

On November 11, the top court had ordered the premature release of six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan, who had hosted the assassin, noting the Tamil Nadu government had recommended remission of their sentence.

Related stories

Centre Files Review Petition In SC Against Premature Release Of Rajiv Gandhi Case Convicts, Cites ‘Procedural Lapse’

Rajiv Gandhi Assassination: Who Were The Killers And Why Were They Released?

'We Are Sorry, Hope They Come Out Of The Tragedy Once For All': Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convict Nalini Sriharan's Message To The Gandhi Family

Besides Nalini, R P Ravichandran, Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas, and Jayakumar walked out of the jail following the Supreme Court order.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Supreme Court Tamil Nadu Rajiv Gandhi Union Of India K C Venugopal Nalini Sriharan R P Ravichandran
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP