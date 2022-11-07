Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Congress Should Stop Spreading Confusion Among Voters In Name Of Poll Promises: Anurag Thakur

Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Monday hit out at the Congress, asking it to stop spreading confusion among voters in the name of poll promises at a time when the party faces an unsure future itself.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 8:44 pm

Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Monday hit out at the Congress, asking it to stop spreading confusion among voters in the name of poll promises at a time when the party faces an unsure future itself.

The information and broadcasting minister addressed poll rallies in Himachal Pradesh where assembly elections are slated for November 12.

"The party (Congress) that has no guarantee about itself should stop misleading the people in the garb of 'poll guarantees'," he said while addressing rallies in the state's Churah, Jwalamukhi and Noorpur constituencies.

"Earlier too the Congress had fooled people in the name of unemployment bonus and now, it is going around with the promise of employment," Thakur, a leader of the ruling BJP in Himachal Pradesh, said.

While the BJP has laid down a roadmap for an education model directed at employment generation, the Congress is only seeking to reap political benefits by creating confusion on the issue of employment, he said.

Thakur said his party has promised to invest Rs 9,000 crore towards promoting start-ups in the state for creating opportunities for youngsters and also establish five new medical colleges to fulfil the aspirations of students.

During the BJP's rule, educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh increased from 301 to 1,600 and they have been imparting quality education, he said. The number of medical seats in the state too has increased from 500 in 2014 to 1,200 across eight medical colleges in 2022, the Union minister said.

He said the initiative to give free scooters to girls and 33 per cent reservations in jobs will help in empowerment of women. The decision to start a bulk drug park in the state has the potential to generate 40,000 new jobs in the state, Thakur said.

(With PTI Inputs)

