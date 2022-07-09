Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Congress Seeks Answers From BJP Over 'Terror Links', Demands High Level Probe

The Congress party has demanded a high-level probe over the BJP's recent links to terror activities.

undefined
Congress flag (Representative image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 10:33 pm

Hitting out at the ruling BJP for its alleged terror connections, Congress on Saturday sought answers from the saffron party over its links with a LeT terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir and demanded a high-level probe into it.

AICC representative Sukhpal Singh Khera told reporters here on Saturday that Congress does not believe in playing politics over serious national issues like terrorism. "However, multiple revelations of close links between the BJP and individuals caught in terror activities force us to ask some straight questions from the ruling party that loses no opportunity to preach to Indians about nationalism", he said.

Khera questioned the BJP over the recent arrest of LeT terrorist Talib Hussain in J&K & Riyaz Ahmed Attari in Rajasthan who brutally beheaded a tailor in Udaipur.

Related stories

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan Accuses BJP Of Close Links With Terror Sympathizers

Congress Urges BJP To Introspect Over Incidences Of People Conspiring To Damage Country Finding Place In BJP

Congress To Hold Press Conferences Across India To 'Expose' BJP

Referring to Talib Hussain as a prominent leader of the IT Cell of the BJP in J&K, who was even spotted in the photograph with the Union Home Minister, Khera asked how a simple denial by the BJP is sufficient without a fair probe. 'Similarly, Mohd Riyaz Attari was linked to BJP in Rajasthan, especially with the top BJP leader", he alleged. Attari was seen attending numerous party programs in the presence of senior BJP leaders, he claimed.

Tags

National LeT Terrorist Jammu And Kashmir Udaipur Riyaz Ahmed Attari Nationalism All India Congress Committee (AICC)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UNESCO Backs Ukrainian Borscht

UNESCO Backs Ukrainian Borscht

How Mukesh Ambani Is Capturing The World For Daughter Isha

How Mukesh Ambani Is Capturing The World For Daughter Isha