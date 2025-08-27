Congress Says Modi-Made ‘MEGA’ Has Become ‘MAHA headache’ For India As US Tariffs Kick In

Jairam Ramesh made the remarks on X stating that the "Trump double tariff" has come into effect, which will undoubtedly hit India's labour-intensive exports to the US, especially textiles, gems and jewellery, leather, marine products, and engineering.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Congress Says Modi-Made ‘MEGA’ Has Become ‘MAHA headache’ For India
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary and communications in-charge. Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress said that the formula of “MAGA+MIGA=MEGA” used by Prime Minister Naredra Modi earlier this year has now become a “MAHA headache” for India.

  • Modi had coined the term in February which was inspired from Trump’s motto of 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA). 

  • Trump had imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods citing its purchases of Russian oil.

As the additional tariffs imposed by US president Donald Trump come into effect on Wednesday, the Congress said that the formula of “MAGA+MIGA=MEGA” used by Prime Minister Naredra Modi earlier this year has now become a “MAHA headache” for India. Modi had coined the term in February which was inspired from Trump’s motto of 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA). 

Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh made the remarks on X stating that the "Trump double tariff" has come into effect, which will undoubtedly hit India's labour-intensive exports to the US, especially textiles, gems and jewellery, leather, marine products, and engineering. "Over the last twenty four hours, the US commerce secretary has also spoken out against the H1B visa system of which the biggest beneficiaries have been Indian IT professionals," he said. 

"This has been one of the key demands of the MAGA base of President (Donald) Trump, the same MAGA which Prime Minister Modi in February this year used in his supposedly winning formula MAGA+ MIGA= MEGA. This Modi-made MEGA has now become a MAHA headache for India," he added. 

Trump Imposes 50 Per Cent Tariff on Indian Exports
Trump Tariffs: Indian Exports Face Toughest US Trade Penalty In Years As Tariffs Soar

BY Outlook News Desk

Trump had imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods citing its purchases of Russian oil. This took the total tariff levied on India to 50 percent. Trump announced the tariffs on August 7 and had given a 21-day deadline to negotiate a settlement. 

Following the announcement, Modi said that he can't compromise on the interests of the farmers, cattle-rearers, and small-scale industries, cautioning that "pressure on us may increase but we will bear it". 

Published At:
Tags

