Congress Says Modi-Made ‘MEGA’ Has Become ‘MAHA headache’ For India As US Tariffs Kick In

Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh made the remarks on X stating that the "Trump double tariff" has come into effect, which will undoubtedly hit India's labour-intensive exports to the US, especially textiles, gems and jewellery, leather, marine products, and engineering. "Over the last twenty four hours, the US commerce secretary has also spoken out against the H1B visa system of which the biggest beneficiaries have been Indian IT professionals," he said.

