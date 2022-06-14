Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Congress Likely To Attend Opposition Meet Called By Mamata Banerjee

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala may attend the meeting on behalf of the party.

Mamta Banerjee PTI Photo/Arun Sharma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 3:46 pm

The Congress is likely to attend the meeting of political parties convened by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday for deliberations over a joint opposition candidate for the post of President, sources said. They said Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala may attend the meeting on behalf of the party.

Banerjee has convened the meeting on June 15 at the Constitution Club in the national capital for discussions to come out with a consensus Opposition candidate. Several opposition parties are likely to attend the meeting and take forward the discussion on the joint candidate. The election of the President of India will be held on July 18. With numbers on its side, the ruling NDA has half the votes of the electorate and its candidate can make it through easily with the support of some independent parties like the BJD, AIADMK and YSR-CP. 

(With PTI Inputs)

