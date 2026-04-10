Congress leader Shanimol Usman, over 50 others booked for unlawful assembly at polling booth

Summary of this article
Shanimol Usman, a candidate from Aroor constituency, allegedly gathered with supporters despite restrictions.
The group reportedly violated orders limiting public assembly near polling stations.
A case was registered following directions from the Election Commission of India after police intervention.
Police have registered a case against Congress leader Shanimol Usman and over 50 party workers for allegedly assembling unlawfully in front of a polling booth at Perumbalam, officials said on Friday.
Usman is the Congress candidate of the Alappuzha's Aroor constituency in the Assembly election.
According to officials at Poochakal police station, the case was registered against Usman, Siji Singh, Jayakumar and around 50 Congress workers based on the direction of the Election Commission.
Police said the district collector had prohibited the assembly of more than five persons as part of election-related restrictions on Thursday.
However, allegedly violating the order, Usman and over 50 Congress workers gathered in front of the polling booth at Perumbalam South LP School around 6.30 pm.
Police said Usman attempted to enter the polling booth after voting hours, which is not permitted under Election Commission rules.
Members of other political parties raised the issue with the election authorities, following which Congress workers staged a protest, police said.
The situation was later brought under control after police intervention.
Subsequently, the Election Commission directed that a case be registered against Usman and the Congress workers.