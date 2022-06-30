Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Congress Hits Out At AAP Government Over Waterlogging In Delhi

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar accused the city government of being "ill-prepared" to face the situation as rains led to waterlogging and traffic snarls in the national capital.

Heavy Rainfall In Delhi-NCR; Water Logging In Several Areas Photo by Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 10:16 pm

 As rains led to waterlogging and traffic snarls in the national capital on Thursday, Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar accused the city government of being "ill-prepared" to face the situation.


He said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's "empty boast" of being fully prepared to tackle waterlogging was "exposed" when the first monsoon showers led to water accumulating on various key road stretches and traffic snarls.


"Near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office at ITO, traffic was held up for hours due to waterlogging, which was caused due to choked drains as the de-silting work was not carried out properly before the rains hit the city," Kumar alleged.


He said while Kejriwal is outside Delhi for "expanding his political turf", people are suffering with none to address their woes. 

