Congress Hails SC's Forest Definition Order, Says INDIA Bloc Govt Will Protect Environment

More than 100 projects of big corporates, including coal mines, factories and cement plants, were allowed to brazenly start work in violation of environmental clearances, he claimed.

Next, in 2023, the Modi government brought the Forest Conservation Amendment, which stripped protection from 2 lakh square kilometres of forests, he said. "This was in complete violation of a 1996 Supreme Court judgment. This amendment would have made it easy to divert 'deemed forests', as well as forests in the North East," he claimed.

"Thankfully, the Supreme Court has stayed both of these illegal moves. It has stayed the illegal permissions given to projects violating their environmental clearance, and has ordered that the dictionary definition of a forest must be followed, as per its 1996 decision," Ramesh said. The Congress applauds this order, and commits to protecting India's forests and environment when we form an INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) government, he added.

"One by one, the scams and frauds of the Modi government are being exposed in India's highest court of law," Ramesh alleged. Dealing with a batch of petitions challenging the amendments to the forest conservation law of 2023, a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra on Monday directed the state governments and Union Territories to provide the details of the forest land within their jurisdiction to the Centre by March 31.

In its interim order, the bench asked the states and Union Territories to act as per the definition of "forest" as laid down by the top court in the 1996 judgment in the case of TN Godavarman Thirumulpad vs Union of India. It noted that the process of identifying land recorded as forests in government records is going on as per the amended law.

The petitioners had alleged that the wide definition of "forest" in the apex court judgment has been narrowed under Section 1A inserted in the amended law. As per the amended law, land has to be either notified as a forest or specifically recorded as a forest in a government record to qualify as a "forest".