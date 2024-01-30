Cong Vs Cong Clash Erupts Between Supporters Of Kamal Nath And Digvijaya Singh In Madhya Pradesh | WATCH

What led to the clash?

As per media reports, the clash erupted between Congress spokesperson Shaharyar Khan and former President of MP Congress' Scheduled Caste Department, Pradeep Ahirwar inside the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office which eventually led to a fight and exchange of verbal spats.

According to Shaharyar Khan, Pradeep Ahirwar abused the senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over ticket distribution in the November Assembly polls.

In the November 17 assembly elections, the BJP emerged victorious and remained in power after having ruled the state for 18 of the past 20 years. Digvijaya Singh was an integral part of the Kamal Nath-led party campaign in Madhya Pradesh.