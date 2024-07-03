National

Congress Chief Kharge Accuses PM Modi Of ‘Lying’ Inside Parliament

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's comment came after the Opposition walked out of the Rajya Sabha while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking about the Constitution.

PTI
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “lying” inside the Parliament, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said it is due to this reason the Opposition INDIA-bloc walked out of the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

He said it is the Prime Minister's “habit” to “lie and mislead people”.

Opposition INDIA-bloc corners Centre over three new criminal laws | - PTI
'INDIA Will No Longer Allow This Bulldozer Justice': Opposition Corners Govt Over 3 New Criminal Laws

BY Outlook Web Desk

Kharge's comment came shortly after the Opposition walked out of the Rajya Sabha while Modi was speaking about the Constitution.

“It's his habit to lie, mislead people, and say things beyond truth. They (BJP) say that we (Congress) are against the Constitution, but the truth is that BJP-RSS, Jan Sangh and their political forefathers had strongly opposed the Constitution of India. They had burnt the effigies of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru at that time. This was a shameful thing,” Kharge said.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar (L) Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge (R) - PTI
'Pained, Tainted Day': War Of Words Between Dhankar And Kharge Over Debate On NEET Issue In Rajya Sabha

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

He said Ambedkar had given the credit for drafting the Constitution to Congress.

“I just wanted to clarify who was for the Constitution and who was against it. RSS wrote in their editorial in 1950 that the bad thing about the Constitution is that there is nothing about India's history. They opposed the Constitution. They are against it since the beginning and they say that they are for it,”he said.

Earlier, Modi during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Rajya Sabha, spoke about the importance of the Constitution formulated by Dr BR Ambedkar and how it has enabled him to hold public office.

“The Constitution is not just a compilation of rules for me, and I respect its spirit and every word in it,” Modi said.

He further attacked the Opposition, saying that he had suggested November 26 be celebrated as Constitution Day, but it is those who “wave around the Constitution these days who said that we already have Republic Day and rejected my idea.” At this point, the Opposition leaders began protesting in the Parliament.

As the Opposition leader walked out, Modi said that the country was watching and that those who “spread lies do not have the strength to hear the truth”.

“Those who do not have the courage to face the truth do not have the courage to listen to the answers to questions that were raised in these discussions. They are insulting the Upper House, the glorious tradition of the Upper House,” he added.

