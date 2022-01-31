Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Cong Was Missing Before Polls, Is Missing Now, Has Accepted Defeat In UP: Irani

She took a dig at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’ campaign, while also indirectly attacking Rahul Gandhi.

Smriti Irani: Union Minister for Women and Child Development - File Photo

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 10:48 am

Union minister Smriti Irani said the Congress party was "missing" before the elections and is also "missing" now as it has "accepted" defeat in the polls. The Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development was in Agra for a door-to-door campaign for BJP candidates.

She took a dig at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’ campaign, while also indirectly attacking Rahul Gandhi, "Priyanka is indicating there is a boy at home, who cannot fight." She said that the BJP government is coming to power again as people are supporting it. "The SP, Congress, BSP are furious due to the support of the people to the BJP."

"The Congress party was missing before the election and also missing during the UP elections. They have accepted the defeat," she told reporters. Irani said that she has seen concern among people that "some criminals sheltered by the SP have threatened people, party workers and society in some constituencies".

She said that after the result of the election, the BJP government will act strictly against criminals as the current government has done through its five-year rule. The BJP government is committed to women's safety and would remain so in the future too. "And because of that the candidates of the party, representatives and party workers are getting support and blessings from the sisters."

With PTI Inputs

National Congress Priyanka Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Uttar Pradesh BJP
