Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Cong To Hold 'Vijay Ashirwaad' Rallies In All 68 Assembly Segments On The Last Day Of Campaigning

On Thursday, the Congress will organize "Vijay Ashirwaad" rallies in all 68 assembly segments in Himachal Pradesh, according to party leaders.         

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Cong To Hold 'Vijay Ashirwaad' Rallies In All 68 Assembly Segments On The Last Day Of Campaigning Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 8:13 pm

The Congress will organise "Vijay Ashirwaad'' rallies in all 68 assembly segments in Himachal Pradesh on the last day of campaigning on Thursday with the participation of star campaigners, party leaders said.             

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public meeting on Sormour and take part in door-to-door campaigning in the state capital.  

Congress candidates in each constituency will start their rally by paying obeisance at local temples and seeking the blessings of local deities.

Party leaders said all Congress candidates will hold such rallies in all assembly segments and star campaigners will also participate 

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on the last day of campaigning address a public meeting in Sataun in Shillai of Sirmour district of the state in favour of the Congress candidate.  

She will later hold a "Jan Sampark" programme starting from Mall road to Lakkar bazaar where she will meet people as part of the door-to-door campaign.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh which goes to the polls on November 12. 

Related stories

'Riwaaz', Old Pension Scheme, Indira Gandhi: Priyanka Gandhi’s Poll Pitch In Himachal

Himachal Pradesh: Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Pays Obeisance At Shoolini Temple, To Address Rally In Solan

Priyanka Gandhi To Launch Congress Poll Campaign In Himachal

Tags

National Congress Vijay Ashirwaad Assembly Seats Himachal Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Shillai Rallies BJP
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material