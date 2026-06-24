Cong Democratic Party, Does Not Stifle Views: Ramesh on Tharoor Remarks Row

Asked about leaders not towing party line in light of Tharoor's remarks, Ramesh said ,"We have very knowledgeable, very experienced leaders in our party, who have much to say on national and international issues. But we are a democratic party. We allow different points of view to be aired." "We have free and full discussion, frank discussion in party forums. Occasionally, you will have people giving a different point of view but you know I see that as a strength of the Congress party. We are a democratic party. We don't, we're not a top-down party. We are not a party that stifles views," Ramesh told PTI.