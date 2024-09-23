National

'Collective Strength, Not the Battlefield': PM Modi's Message at UN Summit | Top Quotes

At the UN General Assembly's Summit of the Future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for global peace through collective strength, not conflict. He called for reforms in global institutions and highlighted India's success in reducing poverty through sustainable development.

PM Modi
The summit addressed key global issues, including climate change and artificial intelligence. Photo: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Summit of the Future at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday, stressed the importance of collective strength for humanity’s success and advocated for global peace. Speaking in New York, PM Modi emphasised that global development and peace cannot be achieved through conflict but through cooperation and reform.

"Success of humanity lies in our collective strength, not on the battlefield. For global peace and development, reforms in global institutions are important. Reform is the key to relevance," PM Modi said, highlighting the need for reforms in international organisations.

PM Modi’s visit to the US also included a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden, during which they discussed various global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. President Biden praised PM Modi for his visit to Ukraine and his message of peace.

According to a joint fact sheet released after their meeting, Biden commended Modi's efforts to promote global peace and his concern for the conflict in Ukraine.

At the UN summit, PM Modi also shed light on India's progress in reducing poverty through sustainable development practices. He proudly shared how India has been able to uplift millions out of poverty, offering a blueprint for other developing nations.

"Today, I am here to bring the voice of one-sixth of humanity. We have elevated 250 million people out of poverty in India, and we have shown that sustainable development can be successful. We are ready to share this experience of success with the Global South," he stated.

PM Modi also addressed the rising challenges of global security, particularly in cyberspace, as well as maritime and space conflicts. He stressed the need for international collaboration to combat these emerging threats and maintain global peace.

"While terrorism continues to be a serious threat to global peace and security, on the other hand, areas such as cyber, maritime, and space are emerging as new theatres of conflict. Global action must match final ambition," he said.

To address the safe and responsible use of technology, PM Modi called for balanced regulations in the digital sphere. He emphasised the importance of ensuring sovereignty and integrity while promoting international cooperation in digital governance.

"We want such global digital governance in which sovereignty and integrity remain intact. Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) should be a bridge and not a barrier. For global good, India is ready to share its DPI. For India, 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' is a commitment," he said.

The two-day ‘Summit of the Future,’ which started on Sunday, is part of the annual UN General Assembly meeting in New York. The summit was proposed to tackle pressing global challenges such as climate change, artificial intelligence, and armed conflicts. A 42-page document titled “Pact of the Future” was approved by the General Assembly as the blueprint for addressing these global issues.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had originally put forward the idea for the summit last year, urging world leaders to renew their commitment to multilateralism to confront threats to humanity’s survival.

PM Modi concluded his speech by highlighting the role of India in shaping the global future, drawing attention to the significance of a human-centred approach to global governance. He underscored the need to focus on sustainable development, human welfare, and security in food and health.

"In the biggest elections of human history held in June, the people of India gave me the opportunity to serve them for a third straight time. Today, I have come bringing the voice of one-sixth humanity to you. When we talk about the global future, then a human-centric approach should be our priority. Prioritising sustainable development, we will have to ensure human welfare, food, and health security," he concluded.

