Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Cloudy Tuesday In Delhi, Rain Likely On Wednesday

The day's minimum temperature had settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The humidity levels oscillated between 92 and 71 per cent.

Cloudy Sky Likely In City (NCR)
Cloudy Sky Likely In City (NCR)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 9:06 pm

Delhi on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 29.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the weather office said. On Monday, the city's maximum temperature had settled at 33 degrees Celsius, the highest since 2008 for the month of November, meteorological data showed.

A layer of smoky haze shrouded Delhi on Tuesday as its air quality deteriorated to the upper end of the "very poor" category due to calmer winds. The air quality is forecast to become worse over the next two days due to unhelpful meteorological conditions. 

The day's minimum temperature had settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The humidity levels oscillated between 92 and 71 per cent, the IMD said.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or drizzle on Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to hover around 30 and 17 degrees Celsius. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Delhi Air Quality 29.1 Degrees Celsius Central Pollution Control Board Maintaining AQI Data Air Quality Index Decline In Pollution Levels The Safdarjung Observatory Delhi's Primary Weather Station Minimum Temperatures Cloudy Sky
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report