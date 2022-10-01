CJI U U Lalit Offers Prayers At Tirupati Balaji Shrine

Chief Justice of India Justice U U Lalit on Saturday offered worship during the auspicious occasion of Garudaseva of Navaratri Brahmotsavam at the renowned shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala here, a temple official said.

The Supreme Court judge, who was sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India on August 27, arrived here on a one-day visit with his family members this afternoon, a temple official told PTI.

On arrival at the temple, Justice Lalit was accorded a warm welcome by Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, TTD Board Chairman Y V Subba Reddy and TTD Additional Executive Officer A Venkata Dharma Reddy, the official said.

After a night halt in the hills, Justice Lalit would again visit the temple and offer his obeisance to Lord Venkateswara on Sunday too, the official added.

-With PTI Input