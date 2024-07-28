‘Use Robust Common Sense': Chief Justice Slams Judges For 'Playing It Safe' On Bail Petitions

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Sunday said that trial judges are reluctant to grant bail in important cases due to a "degree of suspicion", leading to unnecessary delays and compounding the problem for those facing arbitrary arrests.
"People who should be getting bail in the trial courts and not getting it there, as a result of which, they have to invariably move to the high courts. People who should be getting bail in the high courts will not necessarily get it, as a result of which, they have to move to the Supreme Court. This delay compounds the problem of those who are facing arbitrary arrests," Justice Chandrachud said.
He was replying to a question on arbitrary arrests at the end of a keynote address during the ‘11th Annual Conference of the Berkeley Centre on Comparative Equality and Anti-Discrimination'.
“The problem today is this, that we look at any grant of relief by trial judges with a degree of suspicion. That means that the trial judges increasingly are playing it safe, not granting bail on important issues of serious crimes," Justice Chandrachud said.
According to the CJI, judges have to look at the nitty gritties and see the fine prints of each case.
"You (judges) have to have a sense of robust common sense. Now, unless we, therefore, separate the grains from the chaff in criminal jurisprudence, it's very unlikely that we will have just solutions and to allow for decision makers to separate the grain from the chaff, it's important that we also place a great deal of trust," Justice Chandrachud noted.
"I think that's my concern that you can’t render courts as in the hierarchy as you go up dysfunctional, just by the number of very small cases that are placed before us".
"The reason why we are prioritising bail is to send this message across the nation that those at the most incipient levels of the decision-making process have to do their duties without this feeling that. I've been disgusted that my career will be on the line," the CJI underlined.
(With PTI Inputs)