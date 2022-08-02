Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Civil Society Has Important Role In Working For Underprivileged Sections: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Addressing a workshop organised at the Birla Auditorium here to take the benefits of the state budget to the common man, Ashok Gehlot said important steps such as RTI, RTE, MGNREGA and the food security scheme were initiated in the country only after taking suggestions from the civil society.

undefined
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 10:38 am

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the civil society and voluntary organisations have an important role in working for underprivileged people and understanding their basic needs.

Addressing a workshop organised at the Birla Auditorium here to take the benefits of the state budget to the common man, Gehlot said important steps such as RTI, RTE, MGNREGA and the food security scheme were initiated in the country only after taking suggestions from the civil society.

He said dialogue is of great importance in a democracy. "There is always scope for improvement. Our government welcomes suggestions from the members of the civil society, so that the schemes can be made more beneficial for the public by removing the shortcomings," Gehlot said.

Related stories

Instructions Given To Stop Mining Activities In Bharatpur's Pasopa Village: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Agencies Such As ED, CBI 'Working Under Centre's Pressure', Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot Announces Two-year Relaxation For Upcoming Job Recruitments

He announced the establishment of the Mahatma Gandhi Directorate of Peace and Non-Violence as a government department and said today, Gandhi's principles, ideals and philosophy are needed more than ever before.

The veteran Congress leader said a number of incidents of violence are being witnessed in the state and the country and one must follow the path shown by Gandhi to establish peace, harmony and brotherhood.

Appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said in view of the prevailing atmosphere of tension in the country, there is a need for him to give a message of harmony and brotherhood.

Gehlot said his government is working with full sensitivity, transparency and commitment to provide good governance to people, adding that through the Rajasthan Jan Aadhar Yojana, it is being ensured that the benefits of various schemes and services reach the common man directly.

On the occasion, social activist Aruna Roy said in a democracy, it is important for those in the government to communicate with people. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Civil Society Underprivileged People Basic Needs Birla Auditorium Food Security Scheme Prime Minister Narendra Modi Social Activist Aruna Roy
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Mixed Badminton Team Enters Final - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Mixed Badminton Team Enters Final - In Pics