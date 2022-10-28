Friday, Oct 28, 2022
Home National

Chintan Shivir: PM Modi Discusses Internal Security, Law And Order With Home Ministers, Home Secys, DGPs

The Prime Minister's Office said the exercise is an endeavour to provide national perspective to policy formulation on internal security related matters in accordance with the 'Panch Pran' (five pledges) announced by Modi in his Independence Day speech. 

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 11:14 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a 'Chintan Shivir' of home ministers and DGPs of states on Friday via video conferencing.

"Every state should learn, get inspired from each other and work together for internal security", said PM Modi at the state home ministers' meet

"Working together of states for internal security is constitutional mandate as well as responsibility towards nation", he added

The event is being held at Surajkund in Haryana on October 27 and 28.     

Home secretaries of states and director generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) also attended it.

The prime minister also made it a point that it is everyone's responsibility to maintain peace as law and order are directly linked to development.

Chintan Shivir: What is the objective?

The Prime Minister's Office said the exercise is an endeavour to provide national perspective to policy formulation on internal security related matters in accordance with the 'Panch Pran' (five pledges) announced by Modi in his Independence Day speech. 

The 'shivir' in the spirit of cooperative federalism will bring more synergy in planning and coordination between various stakeholders at Centre and state levels, it added.

Participants are expected to deliberate on issues like modernisation of police forces, cybercrime management, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, women safety and drug trafficking among other issues.

The five pledges listed by Modi were working to have a developed India by 2047, erasing all traces of servitude, developing pride in India's legacy, keeping unity and fulfilling one's duties. 

(With PTI Inputs)

