Chhattisgarh Sees 31 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 134

Updated: 30 Oct 2022 7:31 am

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 31 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.02 percent, taking the tally to 11,77,495, while the death toll remains unchanged at 14,142, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 32 and touched 11,63,219 during the day, leaving the state with 134 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led with five cases. No coronavirus case was reported in 16 districts. With 3,050 samples examined during the day, the overall number of COVID-19 tests carried out in Chhattisgarh so far went up to 1,87,34,859," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,495, new cases 31, death toll 14,142, recovered 11,63,219, active cases 134, today tests 3,050, total tests 1,87,34,859. 

(Inputs from PTI)

