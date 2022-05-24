Chhattisgarh Sees 15 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Stands At 62

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday recorded 15 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,52,403, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The 15 cases, at a positivity rate of 0.37 per cent, included five cases in Bilaspur and three in Raipur, while 14 districts have no active case at present, he said. The recovery count increased by four to touch 11,38,307, leaving the state with 62 active cases, the official said. With 4,053 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,77,20,510, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,403, new cases 15, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,307, active cases 62, today tests 4,053, total tests 1,77,20,510.

-With PTI Input