Friday, May 27, 2022
Home National

Chhattisgarh Sees 1 COVID-19 Case, No Death; Active Tally Now 51

The lone case, at a positivity rate of 0.03 per cent, was reported in Raipur, while 13 districts have no active case at the moment, he said. The recovery count increased by five to touch 11,38,333, leaving the state with 51 active cases, the official said.

Representative image of a coronavirus PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 May 2022 9:37 pm

Chhattisgarh on Friday recorded one COVID-19 case, taking the tally to 11,52,418, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said. The lone case, at a positivity rate of 0.03 per cent, was reported in Raipur, while 13 districts have no active case at the moment, he said.

The recovery count increased by five to touch 11,38,333, leaving the state with 51 active cases, the official said. With 3,290 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,77,30,186, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,418, new case (one), death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,333, active cases 51, today tests 3,290, total tests 1,77,30,186.

-With PTI Input

