Chhattisgarh Logs 104 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths; Active Tally At 727

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Sep 2022 10:45 pm

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 104 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.33 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,75,058, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said.

The death toll increased to 14,121, he said.

The recovery count rose to 11,60,210 after 86 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 727 active cases, he said. 

"Raipur led with 12 cases, followed by 11 in Durg and 10 in Surguja, among other districts. No fresh coronavirus cases were reported in six of the 28 districts in the state," the official said.

With 7,845 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,85,40,219, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,75,058, new cases 104, death toll 14,121, recovered 11,60,210, active cases 727, total tests 1,85,40,219.

-With PTI Input

