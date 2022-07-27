Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhattisgarh Govt To Launch Cow Urine Procurement Scheme

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will launch cow urine procurement scheme, under which the government will procure cow urine at a minimum rate of Rs 4 per litre.

undefined
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.(File photo) File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 8:54 pm

The Chhattisgarh government is all set to start purchasing cow urine from cattle-rearers from Thursday, which will be used in making pest control products, an official said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will launch the scheme, under which the government will procure cow urine at a minimum rate of Rs 4 per litre. The programme will be launched at 'Hareli', a local festival, to be organised at Karsa village under Patan block of Durg district, he said.

In Raipur also, the purchase of cow urine will start from a 'gauthan' (livestock shelter) at Navagaon (L) under Abhanpur block and village Badgaon under Arang block, he added. 

The flagship 'Godhan Nyay Yojana', which also entails procurement of cow dung, was rolled out two years ago with the aim of providing income to cattle-rearers, organic farmers and also strengthening the rural economy. Under this scheme, cow dung is being purchased at the rate of Rs 2 per kg from the cattle-rearers.

Related stories

Delhi Farm House Caretaker Killed By Cow Vigilantes

Cow Vigilantes’ Vehicle Crushes Teenager To Death In Rajasthan

Kamal Nath Govt Proposes Jail Term Upto 5 Years For Violence By Cow Vigilantes

The purchased dung is used for producing organic manure on a large scale, which is being used by farmers in their fields, thereby promoting organic farming in the state.

"After the successful implementation of the cow dung procurement scheme, the government has decided to purchase cow urine. The purchased urine will be used in making pest control products and 'Jeevamrut' (liquid organic fetilizer)," the official said. 

The scheme aims to minimise the use of expensive chemical pesticides and simultaneously promote organic farming in the state by ensuring organic pesticides available to farmers at nominal prices.

"In the last two years, the state government has procured cow dung worth over Rs 150 crore, and the self-help groups (SHGs) have produced from it over 20 lakh quintals of vermicompost, super compost, and super plus compost," he added. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Scheme Cow Urine Procurement Pest Control Products Godhan Nyay Yojana
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy