Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhattisgarh: ED Seizes Rs 4-Crore Cash, Jewellery After Raids In Money Laundering Case

The ED action pertains to a money laundering investigation into alleged illegal levy commissions sourced by certain entities from transporters in Chhattisgarh, the sources said.

Enforcement Directorate (ED)
Enforcement Directorate (ED) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 5:51 pm

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized about Rs 4 crore worth of cash and jewellery during searches at several locations linked to government officers and businessmen in Chhattisgarh in connection with a money laundering case.

The seizures have been made from both the government officers and private entities raided, agency sources said. The ED action pertains to a money laundering investigation into alleged illegal levy commissions sourced by certain entities from transporters in Chhattisgarh, the sources said.

The federal agency has taken cognisance of an Income Tax Department complaint and charge sheet to file a case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

According to sources, separate teams of the ED have been conducting raids in state capital Raipur, Raigarh, Mahasamund, Korba and other districts since Tuesday. Multiple teams of the agency escorted by central paramilitary forces personnel  were part of the raids.

The searches covered premises of three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including a district collector, businessman, including Suryakant Tiwari, and politicians of the ruling party, including former MLA and chairman of state's seeds development corporation Agni Chandrakar, the sources said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had termed the raids as an "act of intimidation".

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not able to fight directly, hence it is trying to fight through the ED, Income Tax (I-T) department and the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Baghel told reporters here.

"I have already said that they will come again and it's not the last time. Their visits will increase as the election approaches. This is just an act of intimidation and nothing else," he said. 

Related stories

Money Laundering Case: SC Notice To ED On Satyendar Jain's Plea Against Delhi HC Order

ED Attaches Assets Worth Over Rs 1 Cr In Money Laundering Case Against Amnesty International

Anil Deshmukh Gets Bail In Alleged Money Laundering Case

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Enforcement Directorate (ED) Money Laundering Case Government Officers Chhattisgarh Income Tax Department Prevention Of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officers Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Department Of Revenue Intelligence (DRI)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When 10-Year-Old Swetha Menon Proposed To Amitabh Bachchan

When 10-Year-Old Swetha Menon Proposed To Amitabh Bachchan

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA