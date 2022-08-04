Chhattisgarh CM To Transfer Rs 5.60 Crore To Godhan Nyay Scheme Beneficiaries Today

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will virtually transfer a total of Rs 5.60 crore into the bank accounts of cattle-rearers, women self-help groups (SHGs), and gauthan (cow shelter) committees under the Godhan Nyay Yojana on Thursday, officials said.

The program will be held at the official residence of the chief minister at 1 pm, they said.

Of the total amount, farmers and villagers will be paid Rs 2.17 crore against the procurement of cow dung from them, while gauthan committees and SHGs will be given Rs 2.07 crore and Rs 1.37 crore respectively, a government statement said.

The state government launched the GNY scheme in July 2020, under which cow dung is being procured at Rs 2 per kilogram at gauthans and the dung is being used to prepare vermicompost.

In the last two years, the state government has procured cow dung worth over Rs 153.42 crore. The SHGs have produced over 20 lakh quintals of vermicompost, super compost, and super plus compost from the cow dung thereby helping to promote organic farming.

The SHGs and gauthan committees have received over Rs 152.90 crore from the production and sale of vermicompost prepared from procured cow dung.

The state government recently started procuring cow urine at Rs 4 per liter.

