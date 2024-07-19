Chhattisgarh CM Shri Vishnu Deo Sai Meets Union Railways Minister; Discusses New Railway Projects

Dharamjaigarh-Pathalgaon-Lohardaga New Line Project

The length of the project is 240 Km. The project will enhance connectivity between north Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, linking towns like Pathalgaon, Kunkuri, Jashpur Nagar, Gumla etc. He said work on the Korba-Dharmjaygarh project is in progress. There is a plan to connect the industrial (Korba) region with Lohardaga through this project. Apart from this, it will connect the region with central India through Korba and Ranchi in the east. The estimated cost of the project is about Rs 16,000 crore.