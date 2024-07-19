National

Chhattisgarh CM Shri Vishnu Deo Sai Meets Union Railways Minister; Discusses New Railway Projects

In a crucial meeting held today at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi, Chief Minister Shri Sai emphasized on the significance of expanding Chhattisgarh's rail network for bolstering social and economic development across the region.

Chhattisgarh CM Shri Vishnu Deo Sai
Chhattisgarh CM Shri Vishnu Deo Sai
info_icon

Raipur, July 17, 2024: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai today met Union Railways Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and discussed several pivotal railway projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and fostering economic growth in the state. 

In a crucial meeting held today at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi, Chief Minister Shri Sai emphasized on the significance of expanding Chhattisgarh's rail network for bolstering social and economic development across the region. He urged the union minister to commence at the earliest four major railway projects of the state, Dharamjaigarh-Pathalgaon-Lohardaga New Line Project, Ambikapur-Barwadih New Line Project, Kharsia-Naya Raipur-Parmalaksa New Rail Line Project and Raoghat-Jagdalpur New Rail Line Project. 

Dharamjaigarh-Pathalgaon-Lohardaga New Line Project

The length of the project is 240 Km. The project will enhance connectivity between north Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, linking towns like Pathalgaon, Kunkuri, Jashpur Nagar, Gumla etc. He said work on the Korba-Dharmjaygarh project is in progress. There is a plan to connect the industrial (Korba) region with Lohardaga through this project. Apart from this, it will connect the region with central India through Korba and Ranchi in the east. The estimated cost of the project is about Rs 16,000 crore.

Ambikapur-Barwadih New Line Project

This is probably the longest pending demand of people of any region in the country for rail connectivity and will connect (Ambikapur) North Chhattisgarh with (Barwadih) Jharkhand. Construction of this line will provide an alternate route to transport Coal and other minerals towards the northern and eastern part of country.

This project which has an approximate cost of Rs 9,000 crore rupees holds significant importance as it will provide an alternate route from the eastern region to the Western part of the country via Chhattisgarh and thus will help better integration of the local economy with the rest of the country. The length of the project is 200 Km.

Kharsia-New Raipur-Parmalkasa new railway line project

The proposed project which is 277 Km long will provide an alternative route for the evacuation of coal form, SECL and MCL coalfields to the western region of the country. This also bypasses Bilaspur and Raipur stations and provides connectivity to cement Rich region of Baloda Bazar. Shivrinarayan, a pilgrimage town will also be connected through this Project. Approx cost of the project is about ₹8000 crores.

Rowghat-Jagdalpur new railway line project

The railway is already constructing the Dallirajhara-Rowghat 95 km new railway line. This line should be extended to Jagdalpur which is an economic and social development of tribal area. The new line will enhance the transport of iron ores from the mineral-rich Bastar region to steel industries in Chhattisgarh. It will also promote economic and social development in the tribal areas of Bastar, Kondagaon and Narayanpur. The approximate cost of the project is about Rs 3500 crore.

Union Railways Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw acknowledged the strategic importance of these projects and assured the Chief Minister of prioritizing their swift implementation. He emphasized that these initiatives are crucial for the holistic development of Chhattisgarh and assured that these projects will get priority.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Hosts Ahead As Visitors Seek Batting Redemption At Trent Bridge
  2. MLC 2024: Unicorns Survive Late MI New York Scare To Win Dallas Thriller
  3. Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: UAE Reach 115 As NEP Show-Off Bowling Might
  4. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: England Ride Ollie Pope Ton To Post 416 Runs On Day 1 - In Pics
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Former India Cricketer Criticises BCCI For 'Ridiculous' Sanju Samson ODI Omission
Football News
  1. Ligue 1: Patrick Vieira Leaves Strasbourg, Becomes Candidate For Vacant US Job
  2. Ligue 1: Lyon Sign Euro 2024 Golden Boot Winner Georges Mikautadze
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Denmark Coach Kasper Hjulmand Resigns Following European Championship Exit
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Israel Clear To Play After FIFA Postpones Decision On Possible Ban
  5. Scottish Premiership: Schmeichel Reunites With Rodgers At Celtic
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Backed To Get 'Very Close' To Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam Record
  2. Vasek Pospisil Eyes Andy Murray For PTPA Role As Retirement Looms
  3. Holger Rune Hoping Hamburg Open Run Can Atone For Wimbledon Woe
  4. Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji Begin Preparation With First Round Exit At Hamburg Open
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bilkis Bano Case: SC Dismisses Convicts' Bail Pleas | What Did The Top Court Say
  2. India News LIVE: 'Issue Identified, Fix Deployed', Says Crowdstrike CEO Amid Microsoft's Global Outage
  3. Chhattisgarh CM Shri Vishnu Deo Sai Meets Union Railways Minister; Discusses New Railway Projects
  4. IT Ministry In Touch With Microsoft, Says ‘Reason Identified’ For Global Outage
  5. UPSC Files FIR Against IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, Issues Show Cause Notice To Cancel Her Candidature
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 19 July: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Niece Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  2. Ram Charan To Be Awarded The Ambassador For Indian Art And Culture At IFFM
  3. Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra Teams REACT After Singer Accused Of Not Paying Desi Dancers During Dil-Luminati Tour
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Makers Sue Trade Analysts; Accuse Them Of Sharing 'Fake' Box Office Numbers Of Prabhas Starrer-Report
  5. Bhushan Kumar's Niece Tishaa Kumar Dies At 21 After Battling Cancer, T-Series Issues Statement
US News
  1. Court Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Controversial Tennessee Drag Restriction Law
  2. 'With Faith And Devotion': Donald Trump Formally Accepts Republican Presidential Nomination
  3. Brazilian Singer Ayres Sasaki Dies After Hugging Fan Causes Electrocution During Live Performance
  4. Bob Newhart Passes Away At 94: Celebrating The Beloved Comedian And Actor's Legendary Career
  5. What Are 'Septum Arms'? TikTok's Latest Meme And Body Positivity Trend Explained
World News
  1. Court Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Controversial Tennessee Drag Restriction Law
  2. Elon Musk Trolls Microsoft With 'Macrohard' Jab Amid Global Outage
  3. Microsoft Global Outage: Airline And Other Services Disrupted Globally; ‘Fix Deployed For Bug’
  4. If Trump Re-Elected US President, Working With Him Would Be 'Hard Work', Says Zelenskyy
  5. Police Car Flipped, Bus Set Afire As Unrest Breaks Out In UK's Leeds | What's Happening
Latest Stories
  1. 'Bad Newz': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday And Others Grace The Screening
  2. 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Executive Producer Reveals The Crew Sobbed When They Saw Hugh Jackman In Yellow Wolverine Suit
  3. Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' Postponed; Action Thriller To Now Release Next Year On THIS Date
  4. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 19 July: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Niece Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  5. Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile; No Injuries Or Damages Reported
  6. NEET Row: CBI Arrests 4 Students Of AIIMS Patna In 'Paper-Leak' Case; Institute To Take Action Soon
  7. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal In Quarter-Final Action At Swedish Open; Suryakumar Yadav Named India T20I Skipper
  8. India News LIVE: 'Issue Identified, Fix Deployed', Says Crowdstrike CEO Amid Microsoft's Global Outage